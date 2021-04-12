El Suprem envia la causa de Borràs al TSJC

barcelona
El Tribunal Suprem ha enviat al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) la causa oberta contra la presidenta del Parlament, Laura Borràs, per prevaricació, malversació, falsedat documental i frau a l’administració. Es tracta d'un procediment rutinari pel fet que Borràs ha deixat de ser diputada al Congrés i ara ho és a la cambra catalana, motiu pel qual la jurisdicció canvia.
El Suprem va acordar l'obertura del procediment a Borràs el desembre de 2019
El Suprem va acordar l'obertura de procediment a Borràs el 17 de desembre de 2019 després d'estudiar l'exposició raonada remesa per la magistrada del jutjat d'instrucció número 9 de Barcelona que apuntava que Borràs hauria trossejat diversos contractes per poder adjudicar-los a un conegut seu quan era directora de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC). Ara, un cop acreditada la seva baixa com a diputada del Congrés i per tant la pèrdua de la condició d'aforada, sense que s'hagi procedit a l'obertura de judici oral, la sala explica que ha perdut la competència del cas, i cal remetre testimoni de totes les actuacions al TSJC.
