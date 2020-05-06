El TC admet a tràmit els recursos dels presos polítics i deixa el TEDH en compàs d’espera

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha admès a tràmit per unanimitat els recursos d'empara de Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez, Dolors Bassa, Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Carme Forcadell, Meritxell Borràs i Carles Mundó contra la sentència de l'1-O del Tribunal Suprem. Falten per admetre els recursos d'Oriol Junqueras i de Raül Romeva.



La revisió pel ple del Constitucional de les condemnes per sedició, malversació o desobediència dels líders independentistes és un pas imprescindible perquè puguin recórrer als tribunals europeus. Ara, però, els líders independentistes assenyalen que el Tribunal és qui decideix quant de temps necessita per resoldre'ls, pel que l'accés al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans (TEDH) depèn exclusivament de l'alt tribunal espanyol.

A la reunió telemàtica del ple del TC d'aquest dimecres, els magistrats han acceptat nou dels recursos i ha acordat obrir una peça separada per decidir la petició si suspèn els efectes de la sentència, és a dir, si allibera els condemnats a l'espera de la resolució.



Tanmateix, el TC ha rebutjat que es doni un supòsit d'urgència excepcional que justifiqui suspendre'n els efectes en la resolució de l'admissió a tràmit i dona tres dies a les parts per pronunciar-se.

A tràmit el recurs de Turull contra la Mesa del Congrés

El ple del Tribunal Constitucional també ha admès a tràmit per unanimitat el recurs de Jordi Turull contra la decisió de la Mesa del Congrés de no autoritzar l'abonament de les percepcions econòmiques pròpies de la condició de diputat. El Constitucional considera que el recurs té una "especial transcendència constitucional" perquè "afecta una faceta d'un dret constitucional sobre el qual no hi ha doctrina del tribunal" i "transcendeix el cas concret, per tant, "podria tenir unes conseqüències polítiques generals".



El ple, a la reunió telemàtica d'aquest dimecres, demana certificació de les actuacions al Congrés i convida a comparèixer a qui "hagués estat part en el procediment". El magistrat Cándido Conde-Pumpido serà el ponent de la sentència.