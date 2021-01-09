El temporal no atura les protestes de l'esport de base contra les restriccions per la pandèmia

El temporal no ha aturat les protestes del sector de l'esport. La plataforma Ja n'hi ha prou ha mantingut les concentracions contra les restriccions per la Covid-19 per haver aturat la pràctica esportiva a l'interior en sec a partir del passat dijous. Desenes de persones s'han concentrat davant dels pavellons municipals de localitats com la Bisbal d'Empordà, Tarragona i Mataró. Altres nuclis com Girona o Lleida han traslladat les protestes al dissabte 16 a causa del temporal Filomena.

Hi han participat clubs esportius com el Club d'Handbol Sant Esteve Sesrovires, la Unió Esportiva Mataró, el Club de Bàsquet de la Bisbal i el Club de Bàsquet Tarragona.



La plataforma Ja n'hi ha prou, que congrega diverses federacions i organitzacions esportives, ja acumula 10.000 signatures en el seu comunicat per "exigir" a l'Executiu que "escolti la veu dels clubs i entitats de base" i les prioritzi davant dels "lobbys privats" del sector que "només defensen els seus interessos empresarials", com ara complexos esportius i piscines. També fa una crida a fer una "gran concentració unitària" el pròxim 23 de gener davant del Pavelló Girona-Fontajau, un cop les restriccions de mobilitat ho permetin.

Els clubs esportius afirmen ser "un dels sectors més castigats", ja que el Govern està abaixant la persiana de l'esport de base "desconeixent" la realitat d'aquest i "els seus beneficis per als nens i nenes". Al text, els signants constaten no entendre com és que el plantejament que es manté als centres escolars per seguir amb el curs no s'aplica a l'esport: "Els mateixos arguments que serveixen en l'educació no semblen vàlids per l'esport d'interior, i això que una aula és molt més petita que un pavelló". També es veuen agreujats davant la cultura, ja que el Govern sí que manté l'activitat d'equipaments com teatres, cinemes o actes religiosos amb aforament limitat.

