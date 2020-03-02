El temporal de vent provoca desperfectes en diversos punts del país

El temporal de vent que escombra bona part del país ha provocat diversos desperfectes en alguns municipis, amb especial afectació a les comarques de Lleida. Així, la tempesta d'aigua acompanyada de considerables ràfegues de vent s'ha emportat aquest dilluns al matí part de la coberta que recobreix el sostre del pavelló poliesportiu de Cervera, situat a l'avinguda de Guissona. La ventada ha provocat la caiguda al carrer d'algunes plaques metàl·liques, així com de l'aïllant que aquestes protegien, material que ha quedat escapat per tot el carrer i per altres de l'entorn. L'Ajuntament ha tallat els carrers propers. Tot i això, cap persona ha resultat ferida. Els Bombers han rebut més d'una vintena d'avisos aquest matí a la Regió d'Emergències de Lleida relacionats amb el vent. En altres municipis de la demarcació, el vent ha fet caure arbres, pals de llum, tendals i cartells i ha afectat algun edifici.

En les comarques de Ponent el fort vent també ha fet caure una piscina d'un terrat a les Borges Blanques. Segons ha avançat el 'Som Garrigues', la piscina, d'uns cinc metres, ha caigut d'un edifici de tres pisos del carrer Indústria i no ha provocat ferits. Poc després una grua ha apartat l'estructura a una vora del carrer i prèviament la Policia Local havia tallat el trànsit al carrer.

Al conjunt del país, els Bombers han atès 42 serveis pel vent, sense que hi hagi cap persona ferida. La majoria d'actuacions han estat per retirar o assegurar elements caiguts o a punt de caure, com ara teulades, coberts, tendals, arbres i cables. Protecció Civil demana precaució en els desplaçaments i en les activitats a l'aire lliure, ja que les ratxes màximes de vent poden superar els 72 quilòmetres per hora. Els plans Ventcat i Procicat estan en estat de prealerta.



D'altra banda, les fortes ratxes de vent a Barcelona han obligat a aturar l'activitat de les terminals de contenidors APM i Best del port de la capital catalana. Fonts de l'enclavament han confirmat que l'operativa d'aquestes dues terminals s'ha aturat a les 12 del migdia d'aquest dilluns. Fonts del Port de Barcelona han explicat que l'activitat s'ha reprè a Best posteriorment i s'esperava poder fer-ho a la terminal d'APM un cop el vent baixi d'intensitat.

