Tercer dia consecutiu amb una forta caiguda del risc de rebrot i la velocitat de contagi de coronavirus a Catalunya

barcelona
Després d'assolir uns nivells molt preocupants, Catalunya acumula tres dies consecutius amb fortes caigudes tant del risc de rebrot de l'epidèmia com de la velocitat de contagi (Rt). De fet, la RT s'ha tornat a situar per sota de l'1 -en concret a 0,94-, el nivell que marca que el control de l'epidèmia, ja que significa que cada persona positiva en contagia a menys d'una. Segons les darreres dades facilitades pel Departament de Salut, el risc de rebrot és ara de 163,43, quan ahir era de 172,35, diumenge de 194 i dissabte de 207. En tres dies, per tant, ha caigut gairebé 45 punts. Pel que fa a la Rt, ha passat d'1,21 el dissabte a 0,94 en el mateix període de temps.
En paral·lel, en les últimes 24 hores s'han declarat 1.865 nous casos confirmats per PCR de Covid-19 (dilluns van ser 630), i la xifra total s'eleva a 138.785. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.328 persones per coronavirus a Catalunya, nou més que en el darrer balanç. Els ingressats als hospitals pugen en nou persones i ara en són 800, de les quals 139 estan a l'UCI, cinc més que fa 24 hores.
Per regions sanitàries, ara mateix n'hi ha quatre amb un risc de rebrot per damnt dels 200 punts. Són les Terres de l'Ebre (273, i amb una tendència ascendent); l'Alt Pirineu i l'Aran (232, a la baixa), la Catalunya Central (220, també a la baixa), i Girona (208,63). Per sota hi ha d'aquest nivell hi ha Lleida (185), Barcelona (168), la regió metropolitana Nord (151), la metropolitana sud (139) i el Camp de Tarragona (120). L'única on puja el risc és a Lleida.
La velocitat de propagació se situa per sobre de l'1 a la Catalunya Central (1,01), les Terres de l'Ebre (1,96), Lleida (1,16) i Girona (1,04).
