Torra defensa que s'ha "d'implantar la república" si l'independentisme supera el 50% a les eleccions 

L'inhabilitat president de la Generalitat Quim Torra ha defensat que si l'independentisme supera el 50% de vots en les eleccions del 14-F hi haurà d'haver com a conseqüència "jurídica" implantar la república. En una entrevista a Catalunya Ràdio, Torra ha explicat que dedicarà les pròximes setmanes a treballar per poder trobar un "denominador comú" entre JxCat, ERC i la CUP sobre què fer en l'escenari de superar el llindar del 50%. Un "acord nacional" que, segons Torra, és important que arribi abans de les eleccions. "Si tornem a malbaratar una oportunitat com aquesta, hi ha risc que els partits independentistes perdin suport. No m'agradaria pensar que tornarem a fer promeses que incomplirem", ha afegit.

Torra ha argumentat que si l'independentisme no supera el 50%, l'unionisme reclamarà responsabilitat polítiques. I ha afegit que, davant d'aquest escenari, l'independentisme hauria de fer un canvi d'estratègia. I per tant, en cas contrari, si se supera el 50% dels vots, Torra ha dit que "inevitablement ha de tenir unes conseqüències polítiques". Per a l'expresident, són els tres partits independentistes els que han de fixar quins serien els passos a seguir. "Si no sabem que fer-ne, de res ens servirà superar aquesta xifra", ha alertat.



Segons Torra, ara cal "ratificar, revalidar i donar-li un valor una altra vegada" al mandat de l'1-O. I ha afegit que hi ha la necessitat de donar "una legitimitat extra" tant internament com externament al resultat del referèndum de fa tres anys.



"Ara tenim l'oportunitat que amb unes eleccions democràtiques sense que teòricament ens hagin de tornar a pegar puguem revalidar el mandat i això ha de tenir conseqüències que per mi són les d'implantar la república", ha insistit per després considerar "bàsic" un acord comú dels tres partits independentistes i que arribi abans de les eleccions perquè "la ciutadania ha de saber què passarà".



Preguntat per si té previst donar-se d'alta de JxCat, ha respost que no perquè, segons ha dit, el seu caràcter d'independent li permet amb més facilitat aquestes "maniobres" de posar-se en contacte amb diferents actors de l'independentisme.

Doble llenguatge dels partits

Torra s'ha mostrat "decebut" pel funcionament dels partits i els ha definit com "màquines que fan difícils els debats". Així mateix, ha criticat el "doble llenguatge de la política catalana". Segons Torra, en molts partits "per sobre la taula hi ha un llenguatge i per sota un altre". "Ho puc entendre en una situació normal però en la situació que vivim, immersos en un procés d'independència, m'ha costat entendre-ho", ha afirmat.

