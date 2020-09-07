Torra remarca a Sánchez que s'ha de parlar d'autodeterminació en la propera reunió de la taula de diàleg

Tal i com havia anunciat el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, aquesta mateixa tarda s'ha produït la trucada des de la Moncloa al Palau de la Generalitat per mirar de reprendre l'activitat de la taula de diàleg sobre el conflicte entre Catalunya i l'Estat espanyol. El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha acordat amb Sánchez que els gabinets respectius preparin l'ordre del dia de la propera reunió de la taula de diàleg, que s'ha de celebrar a Barcelona. El president del Govern ha "deixat clar" al cap de l'Executiu espanyol que l'ordre del dia ha d'incloure l'autodeterminació i l'amnistia, "perquè és en aquestes qüestions on rau el conflicte polític català".



Segons fonts de la Presidència de la Generalitat, Torra i Sánchez han mantingut una conversa telefònica aquest dilluns a la tarda. El líder de l'Executiu català també ha insistit que la data de la reunió és "instrumental", ja que l'important és abordar l'arrel del conflicte.

Segons fonts de Palau, Torra ha recordat a Sánchez les cites judicials que ha d'afrontar els propers 17 i 23 de setembre "per defensar la llibertat d'expressió", en referència a les causes al Suprem i al TSJC. D'altra banda, en relació amb la Covid-19, el president del Govern ha reclamat al líder de PSOE una "solució ràpida" que habiliti les baixes laborals per als pares i mares de tots els nens i nenes que hagin de fer quarantena.

Poc després fonts de la Moncloa han confirmat la trucada de Sánchez a Torra. Des del Govern estatal també afirmen que els dos dirigents s'han posat d'acord perquè els seus equips negociïn l'ordre del dia i la data de la propera reunió. Des de Madrid apunten que es reprendrà així l''"Agenda de Retrobament", basada en el "diàleg polític" i en la "regeneració institucional", així com la "millora de la cooperació".

