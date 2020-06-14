Tres nous morts i 140 positius de Covid-19 en el nou balanç de Salut

BARCELONA
Les funeràries catalanes han reportat tres noves morts per Covid-19, vuit menys que en l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. Això deixa la xifra global de víctimes per coronavirus a Catalunya en 12.453. En l'última setmana, s'han sumat 46 defuncions. A més a més, s'han detectat 140 nous casos positius testats (33 menys que ahir dissabte) i ja en són 69.565. La xifra de persones ingressades a les UCI amb la malaltia se situa en 82, una menys que ahir.
La tendència de víctimes mortals per la covid-19 d'aquest juny es manté per sota de la desena pràcticament tots els dies a Catalunya: un mort el 9 de juny, sis el 10 de juny, set l'11 de juny i dos el 12 de juny, unes xifres que poden variar però en les pròximes jornades quan es reporti més informació. Els únics dies de juny en què s'han superat els 10 morts són el 3 (18 finats) i el 8 (15).
Per territoris, a la ciutat de Barcelona han mort 4.225 persones; a la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha hagut 2.873 defuncions; a la regió metropolitana sud són 2.329; 1.552 a la Catalunya Central; 791 a Girona ; 390 al Camp de Tarragona; 208 a Lleida; 45 a les Terres de l'Ebre; i 30 a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran.
