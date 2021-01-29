El TSJC manté definitivament les eleccions per al 14-F

BARCELONA
La secció cinquena de la sala contenciosa-administrativa del Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha anul·lat el decret del Govern que ajornava les eleccions al Parlament fins el 30 de maig, i, en conseqüència, manté definitivament la convocatòria inicial pel 14 de febrer. Després de la presentació de vuit recursos en contra, els magistrats s'han reunit aquest divendres al migdia amb caràcter d'urgència per deliberar. Per majoria, i en menys de dues hores, han pres la decisió, l'argumentació de la qual es coneixerà dilluns que ve.
El tribunal farà expressa menció a la bona fe processal de les parts donat que, la seva agilitat en la presentació d’escrits, ha permès arribar a una resolució en la major brevetat de temps. La sentència, que es notificarà el proper dilluns, es pot recórrer davant la sala contenciosa-administrativa del Tribunal Suprem. Aquest recurs, en cas d’interposar-se, no suspendria l’execució de la decisió del TSJC. És a dir, no afectaria al manteniment de la convocatòria electoral per al 14 de febrer. Prèviament a la resolució, la Fiscalia del TSJC ja havia demanat mantenir la data del 14-F.
