El TSJC rebutja admetre a tràmit la querella del PP contra Torra per usurpació de funcions públiques

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha rebutjat avui admetre a tràmit la querella que el PP va presentar contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Tora, per usurpació de funcions públiques. El tribunal argumenta que no existeix un automatisme entre la pèrdua sobrevinguda de la condició de diputat i el cessament com a president, sinó que aquesta qüestió ha de ser analitzada pel propi Parlament de Catalunya.



També recorda que el reglament de la cambra preveu el cessament per condemna penal ferma. De moment, continua, "no existeix cap acte jurídic ni del Parlament ni de cap altre tribunal pel qual s'hagi disposat el cessament del querellat del càrrec de president". Per tot plegat, no veu cap causa penal.



"La interpretació jurídica que s'hagi de donar als preceptes legals i constitucionals no correspon realitzar-la a la jurisdicció penal", adverteix el TSJC. La fiscalia es va pronunciar en el mateix sentit.



El PP argumentava que Torra estava "exercint il·legalment" les funcions de president, perquè continua assumint un càrrec que els populars creuen que no li correspon un cop va perdre l'acta de diputat.