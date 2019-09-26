Activistes del Tsunami Democràtic han ocupat, de nou, oficines d'entitats financeres, després que aquest dimecres un primer grup entrés en un local de CaixaBank al barri de Gràcia, Barcelona.



Aquest dijous al matí, persones amb caretes blanques, vestides de blau i amb cartells amb el lema "aquesta empresa finança la repressió" han entrat a seus de CaixaBank a diversos punts de Barcelona, però també a Manresa, a Calella, a Sabadell, a Granollers, a Vilafranca, a Mataró o a Terrassa.



Ara mateix seguda a @caixabank del carrer Buenos Aires 42, vine a seure i denunciar la repressió.

Parada de Metro Hospital Clínic (L5)



— Tsunami Democràtic (@tsunami_dem) September 26, 2019

La plataforma va difondre aquest dimecres un comunicat en el qual explicava que amb aquesta "acció noviolenta" volien assenyalar els vincles de les empreses de l'IBEX 35 amb "les maniobres de l'Estat per vulnerar els drets i les llibertats dels seus ciutadans": "Avui seiem aquí, de forma noviolenta però ferma, per recordar a tots els directius de les empreses de l'IBEX-35 que en una democràcia és inacceptable contribuir a l'estratègia de la por quan la ciutadania expressa les seves demandes polítiques i socials per vies democràtiques", deia.



El Tsunami Democràtic és una plataforma vinculada a l'independentisme que va néixer amb la voluntat d'articular una resposta a la sentència des de l'acció noviolenta i la desobediència civil.