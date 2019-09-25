Una trentena d'activistes vinculats al Tsunami Democràtic han ocupat aquest matí una oficina de CaixaBank a Barcelona, al carrer Torrent de l'Olla del barri de Gràcia. El moviment assegura que, amb aquesta "acció noviolenta" volen assenyalar l'entitat per "finançar la repressió": "Som a la Caixa (IBEX-35) fent una assentada per denunciar que ells també formen part de la repressió. La resposta a la sentència també els inclourà", deien a les xarxes socials.
➡ Som a la Caixa (IBEX-35) fent una assentada per denunciar que ells també formen part de la repressió. La resposta a la sentència també els inclourà.🌊#LaForçaDeLaGent pic.twitter.com/zscbhBhfSr— Tsunami Democràtic (@tsunami_dem) September 25, 2019
Els activistes, que han entrat a l'oficina al voltant de les 8.15 h del matí, han repartit als treballadors un comunicat on asseguren que volen defensar "tres demandes majoritàries de la ciutadania de Catalunya: drets, llibertat i autodeterminació". Consideren que CaixaBank "va donar i continuen donant el seu suport a les maniobres de l'Estat per vulnerar els drets i les llibertats dels seus ciutadans" i que la seva estratègia "no ha funcionat".
A més, el comunicat del Tsunami Democràtic, també difós a les xarxes socials, es dirigeix "a tots els directius de les empreses de l'IBEX-35": "En una democràcia és inacceptable contribuir a l'estratègia de la por quan la ciutadania expressa les seves demandes polítiques o socials per vies democràtiques".
Durat l'assentada, els activistes, vestits de blau, s'han cobert la cara amb caretes blanques i han mostrat cartells amb el lema "aquesta empresa finança la repressió". A més, el Tsunami també ha citat per Twitter a altres empreses com el BBVA, el Banc Santander o Telefonica, també per haver "finançat la repressió", i han recomanat altres "alternatives", com ara Som Connexió o la Banca Ètica Fiare: "Enfortim-les, enfortim-nos".
