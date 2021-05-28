barcelona
El 87% de les 4.603 persones pertanyents als col·lectius essencials que es van vacunar aquest dijous van optar per AstraZeneca, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut. En total, 4.006 van optar pel vaccí d'Oxford. Aquest dijous va arrencar la vacunació de la segona dosi per aquest col·lectiu i per defecte se'ls ha de posar Pfizer, tal com va decidir el Consell Interterritorial de Sanitat, que aplega el Ministeri i els representants autonòmics.
Tot i això, la persona pot demanar que se li posi AstraZeneca, després de presentar signat un consentiment informat. El Ministeri de Sanitat va criticar aquest dijous les comunitats que recomanen AstraZeneca i va recordar que la tria de Pfizer es va acordar al Consell Interterritorial de Sanitat i, per tant, és de compliment obligat. La realitat, però, és que tant l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA, per les sigles en anglès) com les autoritats científiques recomanen que la segona dosi sigui amb la mateixa vacuna, en aquest cas AstraZeneca, en tenir més evidències científiques que funciona adequadament.
