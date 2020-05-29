Vergés critica el desconfinament per fases: "S'ha convertit en una mena de concurs"

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha criticat aquest divendres en comissió parlamentària el desconfinament per fases perquè, ha afirmat, s'ha convertit "en una mena de concurs" i ha generat un "embolic mental" a la població sobre què es pot fer i què no. "Les fases estan desfasant mentalment a tothom", ha dit sobre el procés traçat pel Ministeri de Sanitat per a la desescalada després de la primera gran onada de la pandèmia del coronavirus.



Vergés aposta per "missatges clars, independentment de la fase", que són, per a la titular de Salut, protegir la població més vulnerable, sobretot la gent gran; trencar les cadenes de transmissió del virus reduint el nombre de contactes i mantenir les mesures d'higiene, com el rentat de mans.



D'altra banda, també ha advertit que la recuperació del sistema sanitari després del gran impacte de la pandèmia no pot ser "immediata" i que s'han de preparar pensant en una possible segona onada del coronavirus sobretot de cara a la tardor, quan a més coincidiria amb la grip. En aquest sentit ha anunciat que revisaran els processos de contractació i ha parlat del descans dels professionals o de la reorganització dels centres d'atenció primària (CAP), que ara, a més, han de diagnosticar de forma precoç els contagis.



A la Comissió de Salut, Vergés ha explicat que tenen planificades les compres de materials de protecció per tenir un estoc d'uns dos mesos i que preveuen comandes extres de cara a la tardor.

