Xavier Domènech i Quim Arrufat posen en marxa un espai de reflexió entre el catalanisme d'esquerres

L'exlíder dels comuns Xavier Domènech i l'exdiputat de la CUP Quim Arrufat

han posat en funcionament aquest dilluns una entitat per propiciar la reflexió i el debat entre el catalanisme popular i d'esquerres, l'Institut Sobiranies.



Compten amb un consell de redacció de 22 persones, entre les quals s'hi troben l'exdiputada de la CUP, Anna Gabriel, l'exregidora de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Gala Pin, l'exdiputada dels comuns al Congrés Sonia Farré, el politòleg Jordi Muñoz, l'economista Sergi Cutillas o l'exdirigent de Podem, Gemma Ubasart.

Sobiranies es defineix a sí mateix com un espai divers, de "reflexió i producció de coneixements", "capaç d’establir diàlegs en el si de Catalunya, dels Països Catalans, dels pobles germans de l’Estat i de més enllà".



A més de l'equip que conforma el seu Consell de Redacció, compta amb la col·laboració de mig centenar de persones entre les quals s'hi troben el secretari primer del Congrés dels Diputats, Gerardo Pisarello, els exdiputats al Parlament David Fernàndez i Benet Salellas, l'exdirigent d'ICV-EUiA Ricard Gomà i el soci fundador de Mediapro, Jaume Roures, informa l'agència Europa Press.



Persones de diferents trajectòries i generacions vinculades, segons afirma Sobiranies a la seva pàgina web, a "l'espai del catalanisme popular i d’esquerres, així com el conjunt de lluites desplegades pels moviments socials, des dels orígens de l’arbre de la llibertat en la nostra terra fins als nostres dies. Entenem que no hi ha lluita social ni política si no és al mateix temps lluita cultural i producció de pensament".

