El 12,7% de los trabajadores españoles están en riesgo de pobreza, según el CES

El número de trabajadores españoles en riesgo de pobreza ha crecido casi dos puntos desde la última década. Un informe elaborado por la Confederación Europea de Sindicatos (CES) revelan que este porcentaje aumentó en 16 estados miembros de la Unión Europea, en el caso de España ha pasado de 10,9% en 2010 a 12,7% en 2019.
En un comunicado, la Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) ha trasladado este informe, elaborado con datos de Eurostat, que revela que el porcentaje de trabajadores en riesgo de pobreza ha aumentado un punto en nueve años en la media de la UE, hasta el 9,4 %.
Este porcentaje se ha incrementado en 16 estados miembros, pese a la mejora económica registrada en ese periodo, marcando los mayores aumentos en Hungría (del 5,3 al 8,4%), Reino Unido (del 6,8 al 10,3%), Estonia (del 6,5 al 9,3%), Italia (del 9,5 al 12,2%) y Luxemburgo (del 10,6 al 13,5%).
El informe del CES muestra también que solo cuatro estados miembros tienen salarios mínimos legales por encima del umbral salarial en riesgo de pobreza, por lo que reclama a la Comisión Europea que incluya en la directiva que prepara sobre este asunto una cláusula para evitar este problema.
Asimismo, el CES pide que se prohíba destinar fondos públicos a empresas que nieguen a sus trabajadores el derecho a la negociación colectiva y que se ponga fin a la exclusión de algunos trabajadores, como las trabajadoras domésticas o los jóvenes, del salario mínimo legal.
