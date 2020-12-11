MadridActualizado:
¿No deberíais cuidar más la ortografía y la gramática? ¿Habéis pensado dar más visibilidad a los artículos de opinión, con los magníficos colaboradores que tenéis? ¿Por qué se pueden leer artículos en catalán y en otros idiomas en Público? ¿Habéis pensado dedicar un suplemento o cuaderno a la educación? ¿Qué se puede hacer para contrarrestar el sesgo de los medios mayoritarios hacia la derecha?
Son algunas de las preguntas respondidas en el encuentro de diciembre de Virginia P. Alonso, directora de Público, con las personas que forman parte de La República de Público. Por supuesto, se habló de la pandemia, de EREs y ERTEs, y de cómo abordamos la información política e internacional. Y por supuesto, muchas preguntas sobre lo que puede ocurrir a raíz de los escándalos de Juan Carlos I, que han puesto en cuestión la visión pública sobre la monarquía.
Para el equipo de Público ha sido un encuentro muy interesante y enriquecedor, y tomamos nota de todo el apoyo, las críticas y también las sugerencias. ¡Gracias!
Puedes ver el encuentro completo aquí:
