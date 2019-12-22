Público
Lotería Navidad El 26.590, premiado con el Gordo de Navidad

Dotado con cuatro millones de euros por serie (400.000 euros por décimo), el premio ha sido muy madrugador y ha sido repartido en localidades de Madrid, Salou, Salamanca y en municipios de San Vicente del Raspeig, Alcoy y Moraira.

El 26.590, premiado con el Gordo de Navidad. /EFE

El número 26.590 ha sido agraciado con el Gordo de Navidad, dotado con cuatro millones de euros por serie (400.000 euros por décimo), en el Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad celebrado este domingo en el Teatro Real de Madrid.

El número, que ha sido muy madrugador, ha estado repartido por numerosas ciudades y ha sido vendido, entre otras localidades, en Madrid (en doña Manolita), en Salou (Tarragona), Salamanca y en los municipios alicantinos de San Vicente del Raspeig, Alcoy y Moraira.

Además, en Suria (Barcelona), en la ciudad condal, en los municipios murcianos de Las Torres de Cotilla y Beniajan, y en Sevilla.

El premio se ha dado a conocer a las 9.19 horas, en la primera tabla, y ha sido cantado por Noura Akrouh y Elisabeth del Carmen. Han extraído las bolas Santo Daniel de León y Bileiky Lisselot.

