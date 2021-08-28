Estás leyendo: Unos 350 subsaharianos intentan saltar la valla de Melilla sin éxito

Unos 350 subsaharianos intentan saltar la valla de Melilla sin éxito

El intento de entrada se produjo sobre las 5:35 horas, cuando las fuerzas de seguridad marroquíes impidieron el acceso en las inmediaciones del paso fronterizo de Beni-Enzar. Luego lo intentaron en la zona alta de la frontera de Barrio Chino.

Foto de archivo de migrantes que lograron acceder a Melilla. Paqui Sánchez / EFE

Ninguno de los 350 inmigrantes subsaharianos que esta madrugada intentaron saltar la valla de Melilla lograron entrar en España debido al despliegue de seguridad a ambos lados del perímetro que separa nuestro país de Marruecos.

El intento de entrada se produjo sobre las 5:35 horas, cuando las fuerzas de seguridad marroquíes informaron de la presencia de un grupo de unos 350 subsaharianos por las inmediaciones del paso fronterizo de Beni-Enzar, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla.

En ese momento fue activado el helicóptero de la Guardia Civil y se desplazaron hasta la zona efectivos del dispositivo anti-intrusión, que ha estado activo toda la noche.

Debido al despliegue marroquí, el grupo se desplazó corriendo en paralelo al vallado hasta la zona alta de la frontera de Barrio Chino e intentó acceder a Melilla por dicha zona.

El despliegue de la Guardia Civil y la colaboración de las fuerzas de seguridad impidieron que ninguno de los migrantes de origen subsahariano pudiera entrar en Melilla.

