Unos 350 subsaharianos intentan saltar la valla de Melilla sin éxito

melilla
Ninguno de los 350 inmigrantes subsaharianos que esta madrugada intentaron saltar la valla de Melilla lograron entrar en España debido al despliegue de seguridad a ambos lados del perímetro que separa nuestro país de Marruecos.
El intento de entrada se produjo sobre las 5:35 horas, cuando las fuerzas de seguridad marroquíes informaron de la presencia de un grupo de unos 350 subsaharianos por las inmediaciones del paso fronterizo de Beni-Enzar, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla.
En ese momento fue activado el helicóptero de la Guardia Civil y se desplazaron hasta la zona efectivos del dispositivo anti-intrusión, que ha estado activo toda la noche.
Debido al despliegue marroquí, el grupo se desplazó corriendo en paralelo al vallado hasta la zona alta de la frontera de Barrio Chino e intentó acceder a Melilla por dicha zona.
El despliegue de la Guardia Civil y la colaboración de las fuerzas de seguridad impidieron que ninguno de los migrantes de origen subsahariano pudiera entrar en Melilla.
