Unas 500 personas exigen en Barcelona que se deje zarpar al buque Open Arms

Medio millar de personas se han manifestado este sábado por el centro de Barcelona para reclamar que la administración permita zarpar al buque de salvamento Open Arms, al que Capitanía Marítima deniega el permiso para dirigirse al Mediterráneo central por razones administrativas.
La manifestación ha comenzado ante la sede de la Delegación del Gobierno y ha finalizado ante la oficina de Información del Parlamento Europeo, con el apoyo de otras organizaciones y sindicatos, como Comisiones Obreras (CCOO).
Una pancarta con el lema freeopenarms ha encabezado la marcha, protagonizada por un grupo de voluntarios de la ONG que llevaban los chalecos salvavidas que utilizan en sus rescates en el mar.
Bajo el lema Rescatar personas no es delito, los manifestantes han recorrido el centro de la ciudad entonando la canción Bella Ciao, la canción popular que cantaban los partidarios de los partisanos en Italia durante la segunda Guerra Mundial y que se ha convertido en símbolo de muchas reivindicaciones.
El pasado 14 de enero, el capitán marítimo de Barcelona denegó el permiso para zarpar hacia las costas libias al buque Open Arms por seguridad porque no está garantizado que pueda desembarcar a los náufragos que rescata en un puerto cercano y seguro.
"Perder tiempo es perder vidas", denuncia en su cuenta de Twitter la ONG, donde ha escrito: "El contador de muertos #Med no cesa. Pesarán sobre las conciencias de los que deciden bloquear a quienes defendemos la vida de los náufragos".
