Madrid
El 70,1% de la población diana en España, es decir de la población mayor de 12 años a vacunar, tiene la pauta completa de la vacuna del coronavirus, según el informe de vacunación del Ministerio de Sanidad publicado este viernes.
En un día en el que se han suministrado 470.093 dosis, España ya ha alcanzado 29.526.380 personas inmunizadas que representan el 62,2% de la población total, un porcentaje que se sitúa a 7,8 puntos del objetivo marcado por el Gobierno de alcanzar el 70% de ciudadanos inmunizados antes de que termine el mes de agosto.
Por comunidades, ya son diez las que cuentan con un porcentaje superior al 70% de mayores de 12 años con pauta completa: Aragón (74%), Asturias (76,9%), Castilla y León (74,4%), Castilla-La Mancha (70,9%), Extremadura (75,7%), Galicia (74,2%), La Rioja (70,8%), Madrid (70,5%), Navarra (73,2%) y Euskadi (73,1%).
Los territorios más rezagados en cuanto a pauta completa de su población vacunable son Melilla (66%), Canarias (66,2%) y Murcia (64,8%).
