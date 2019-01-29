Público
8M El Sindicato de Estudiantes convoca huelga general en las aulas el 8 de marzo

Llaman a paralizar institutos y universidades el Día Internacional de la Mujer para "combatir" la violencia machista, la "justicia patriarcal y franquista" y la "represión capitalista".

El Sindicato de Estudiantes y el colectivo Libres y Combativas han convocado una huelga general estudiantil en institutos y universidades el próximo 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, para "combatir" la violencia machista, la "justicia patriarcal y franquista" y la "represión capitalista".

Así lo ha anunciado este martes la secretaria general del Sindicato de Estudiantes, Ana García, quien ha confiado en que este año el 8 de marzo "vuelva a ser una jornada histórica".

Además, ha pedido a CCOO y UGT que llamen a la huelga general para que todos los trabajadores, junto a la juventud, unan sus fuerzas "paralizando todo".

"Nos levantamos contra los que nos matan, violan, maltratan" y contra "el sistema económico e institucional que les protege", ha señalado García, a la vez que ha mostrado su rechazo a la sentencia de La Manada.

La derogación de la Lomce, la Ley Mordaza o la reforma laboral son otras peticiones de este colectivo estudiantil para llamar a la huelga.

