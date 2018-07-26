Absuelven a los anarquistas veganos de  Straight Edge del delito de enaltecimiento

La Audiencia Nacional ha absuelto a los seis miembros de Straight Edge Madrid, un grupo anarquista que practica el veganismo, acusados de enaltecimiento del terrorismo porque considera que sus comentarios animando a la lucha contra el orden eran una muestra del rebeldía, pero no atacaban al Estado. En un primer momento, este grupo fue acusado de terrorismo e incluso uno de sus miembros, Nahuel, pasó un año y cuatro meses en prisión. Sin embargo, finalmente fueron juzgados por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, delito que ha sido descartado por la Audiencia Nacional.

La sección primera del tribunal afirma en su sentencia que los encausados hicieron "una serie de comentarios y afirmaciones en el sentido de mostrar una posición de rebeldía, pero en modo alguno un ataque directo o indirecto al Estado y sus instituciones".

La sala detalla en su resolución que no entra en analizar si los ahora absueltos conformaban una organización criminal "que hubiera podido ser o no ser delictiva en su motivación", ya que no se les acusaba de este delito.

La Fiscalía solicitaba 2 años de prisión para los seis jóvenes, de entre 22 y 28 años, que fueron detenidos en 2015 y que desde 2013 difundieron en redes sociales, según el ministerio fiscal, "la licitud de la lucha activa y esencialmente violenta contra el orden constitucional".

Aunque en un principio se les procesó por un delito de pertenencia a organización terrorista y otro de daños y estragos con finalidad terrorista, la Fiscalía finalmente les acusó solo de enaltecimiento al no haberse podido acreditar su participación en la quema de varias sucursales bancarias en Madrid en 2013 y 2015 ni en en las pintadas en sucursales y pasos subterráneos.