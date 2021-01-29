madridActualizado:
El presidente del Centro para la Protección del Menor de la Universidad Pontificia Gregoriana y miembro de la Comisión para la Protección de Menores del Vaticano, Hans Zollner, que fue organizador de la Cumbre Antipederastia de 2019, ha advertido de aquellos miembros de la Iglesia cuyo "undécimo mandamiento" es "evitar el escándalo público".
"El undécimo mandamiento de muchos en la Iglesia parece consistir en evitar el escándalo público. El estatus, la fachada, la reputación de la Iglesia y sus instituciones se vuelven entonces más importantes que su mensaje central y la razón de su existencia", subraya Zollner en un artículo publicado en el número de febrero de la revista Vida Religiosa.
En un texto titulado 'Cuestiones teológicas frente al abuso: Eclesiología', Zollner señala que "se plantean cuestiones teológicas fundamentales al examinar el abuso, sus causas, su encubrimiento y la resistencia a aceptarlo". Para Zollner, "la Iglesia no tiene por qué temer ninguna verdad o revelación de malas conductas mientras siga remitiéndose a su mensaje".
Por el contrario, alerta de aquellos que, con "una lógica perversa", fruto de una "herejía" teórica y práctica, "abusan de los más pequeños y vulnerables, declarando a veces que no puede haber nada malo en ello porque participan de la omnipotencia divina". Además, dice que aquellos que optan por evitar el escándalo presentes en "diócesis y congregaciones religiosas", no creen "en la guía del Espíritu Santo".
