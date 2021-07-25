Se acelera la carrera por crear una pastilla para tratar la covid-19

nueva york
La carrera entre varias farmacéuticas para desarrollar un tratamiento en forma de pastilla contra la covid-19 se está acelerando, con una firma japonesa iniciando los ensayos clínicos y sumándose a gigantes como Pfizer y MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme).
La empresa nipona Shionogi ha comenzado las pruebas con humanos de su pastilla, que sería de una dosis diaria, y que busca neutralizar el virus en un plazo de días una vez que una persona se contagia, según recoge este domingo The Wall Street Journal.
"Nuestro objetivo es un producto oral seguro, como Tamiflu, como Xofluza", dijo al diario el consejero delegado de la compañía, Isao Teshirogi, haciendo referencia a dos medicamentos que se usan contra la gripe.
Shionogi, que en el pasado ha tenido éxito entre otros con un medicamento para reducir el colesterol, va todavía por detrás de Pfizer y de MSD, que tienen estudios más adelantados sobre este tipo de tratamientos.
Estas pastillas para la covid-19 están pensadas para que los enfermos las utilicen cuando tienen síntomas leves y se encuentren en sus casas, a diferencia de los tratamientos que más resultados han dado hasta ahora, como el Remdesivir, que tienen que administrarse en hospitales y que en general se reservan a pacientes más graves.
Con la atención sobre todo en las vacunas, durante el último año no se ha avanzado demasiado en este ámbito y los tratamientos habituales apenas han cambiado.
En el caso de Pfizer, la compañía ha dicho que su pastilla, que se tomaría dos veces al día y que es parecida en su diseño a la de Shionogi, podría estar lista para salir al mercado tan pronto como este año.
MSD, mientras, está utilizando una fórmula estudiada hace años como posible respuesta al ébola y ha dicho que por ahora se ha demostrado efectiva a la hora de reducir la carga viral de los pacientes de covid-19 y podría reducir el riesgo de hospitalización.
