Estás leyendo: Acordonan la playa del Somorrostro de Barcelona por el hallazgo de un posible proyectil

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Acordonan la playa del Somorrostro de Barcelona por el hallazgo de un posible proyectil

Un buque de la armada se dirige a la zona, donde prevé llegar a lo largo de la tarde de este lunes para tratar de confirmar que se trata de un proyectil.

Playa del Somorrostro, en una imagen de archivo. | Ayuntamiento de Barcelona
Imagen de archivo de la playa de la Barceloneta de Barcelona. | EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

efe

Una parte de la playa del Somorrostro de Barcelona permanece acordonada después de que un buceador localizase este domingo un objeto a unos cinco metros de la orilla que por su tamaño y forma podría ser un proyectil de guerra.

Según ha informado hoy la Guardia Civil, un buque de la armada se dirige a la zona, donde prevé llegar a lo largo de la tarde de este lunes para tratar de confirmar que se trata de un proyectil.

El objeto fue localizado sobre las 16.05 horas de este domingo cuando un buceador detectó un objeto que podría ser un proyectil de guerra a entre cuatro y cinco metros de la orilla, por lo que se procedió a acordonar la zona.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú