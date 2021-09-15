Estás leyendo: Activistas de Femen protestan contra la homofobia frente al Congreso

Activistas de Femen protestan contra la homofobia frente al Congreso

La protesta que no estaba autorizada, fue trasladada por la Policía de las puertas de la Cámara Baja a la acera de enfrente. 

15/09/2021 Activistas Femen
Protesta de cuatro activistas de Femen frente al Congreso de los Diputados, Madrid. Sol Carreras / EFE

Varias activistas de Femen han protestado frente al Congreso de los Diputados, al inicio del pleno de control al Gobierno, con los torsos descubiertos con los mensajes "Fuera LGTBIfobia del Congreso" escritos sobre la piel con pintura negra y portando la bandera del arcoíris.

Las activistas han sido desplazadas por agentes de la Policía Nacional de las puertas del Congreso a la acera de enfrente de la Cámara Baja, donde han continuado con esta protesta, no autorizada.

Han coreado lemas como "Fuera homofobia del Congreso" y "Discurso de odio ataca y mata".

15/09/2021 Activistas Femen
Activistas de Femen manifestándose frente al Congreso de los Diputados, en Madrid. Sol Carreras / EFE

Esta protesta tiene lugar en un momento de aumento de las agresiones LGTBIfóbicas y en medio del debate político surgido tras una posible infracción por la simulación de delito de un joven que denunció una falsa agresión de este tipo en Madrid.

