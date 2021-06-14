Activistas de la PAH ocupan una oficina de CaixaBank de Manresa para reclamar la renovación de un alquiler social

Unos veinte activistas de la Plataforma de Afectadas Hipoteca (PAHC) Bages se han negado a salir de una oficina de CaixaBank de Manresa (Barcelona), antigua oficina de Bankia, para reclamar la renovación del contrato de alquiler social de Faisal, un vecino de la zona.

Miembros de la plataforma han explicado a Europa Press que la reivindicación ha empezado en torno a las 10.00 horas, y que los activistas han anunciado que no abandonarían la oficina "hasta que no se llegue a una solución para el afectado".

Según ha explicado el afectado, Faisal, a Europa Press, compró un piso en 2006 y vivió allí durante seis años, y después, como no podía pagar la hipoteca, llegó a un acuerdo con el banco y le aceptaron que siguiera "viviendo allí como alquiler social y pagando 400 euros al mes".

"Cuando finalizaba el contrato de alquiler social, vine al banco para que me renovaran el contrato y llamé a un número de teléfono que me facilitaron y no me respondían. Al cabo de un año, como yo no había dejado el piso, me demandaron como ocupa", ha añadido.

Según han explicado los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press, "los agentes no pueden sacar a los activistas que están dentro de la entidad bancaria hasta que cierre el banco, y se les ha informado de que están cometiendo una falta administrativa".