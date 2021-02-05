MAdridActualizado:
El actor y humorista Enrique San Francisco, de 65 años, está ingresado en el Hospital Clínico San Carlos de Madrid con una neumonía bilateral, han confirmado hoy fuentes familiares.
San Francisco, que protagonizó el anuncio de Campofrío de las pasadas navidades, lleva dos semanas ingresado, según adelantó en exclusiva la revista Diez Minutos. Por ahora, no hay confirmación que dicha neumonía sea por contraer el virus de la covid-19.
Las alarmas saltaron el pasado 12 de enero, cuando el Aula de Cultura de Getxo (Vizcaya) anunció la suspensión de la representación de la función de "La penúltima" prevista para el día 23 de ese mes por "problemas de salud" del actor, que estaba de gira con ese espectáculo de humor.
San Francisco arrastra desde hace años problemas de salud, agravados en 2002 cuando sufrió un accidente de moto por el que estuvo más de un año sin poder moverse en silla de ruedas. Asimismo, también afecto su estrecha relación con el consumo de drogas que el actor nunca ha ocultado.
