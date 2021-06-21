La actriz Miranda McKeon, de "Anne with an E", anuncia que padece cáncer de mama

La actriz que da vida a Josie Pye en la serie Anne with an E de Netflix, Miranda McKeon, ha anunciado que ha sido diagnosticada de cáncer de mama.

La actriz de tan solo 19 años, ha dado la noticia a través de su cuenta de Instagram. Se ha abierto a sus seguidores con una actitud positiva y con total sinceridad.

"¡El rosa es mi nuevo color! Con dolor pero esperanzada, comparto la noticia de que recientemente me diagnosticaron cáncer de mama. Tengo 19 años y, según las estadísticas, ¡las posibilidades de tener cáncer de mama a esta edad son de una entre un millón! (literalmente, búscalo en Google). Soy tan especial, ¡pero lo sabíamos💛! En estas diapositivas he compartido información sobre cómo han sido mis últimos 4 días, por qué he decidido compartir esto en las redes sociales, información sobre mi cáncer, una nota para no tener miedo y un mensaje para mi familia y amigos", ha escrito Miranda McKeon en Instagram.

La joven actriz ha escrito una carta que también ha publicado en forma de fotografías en la red social, explicando cómo se descubrió un bulto en el pecho y cómo fue la visita al médico para confirmar la enfermedad. "Me embarco en un viaje que no he elegido, pero que sé que puedo manejar. Habrá momentos realmente difíciles por delante en los que la vida parecerá imposible pero, por ahora, me dirijo a esto con optimismo, positividad y envuelto por el amor", confesaba la actriz.