Adiós a Matilde Vilariño, la voz de la Abeja Maya y Vicky el Vikingo

A los 100 años se va una de las voces más emblemáticas de la infancia.

Abeja Maya
Imagen de los dibujos animados de la Abeja Maya.

La actriz de doblaje Matilde Vilariño, conocida por dar su voz a la Abeja Maya y Vicky el Vikingo, fallece a los 100 años. Fue locutora de seriales radiofónicos y actriz del cuadro de actores de la Cadena Ser, medio que informa de su muerte.

La ganadora del Premio Ondas de radio 1960 a la mejor actriz compatibilizó la radio y el doblaje. Sus obras más conocidas en la radio es el serial 'Matilde, Perico y Periquín', de Eduardo Vázquez. Vilariño puso la voz a Periquín.

Además dio voz a personajes emblemáticos en la memoria de la infancia de muchas personas: Abeja Maya, Marcelino o Vicky el Vikingo. Aunque logró tener varios registros, en una entrevista en los años 90 reconoció verse encasillada en voces de niños

