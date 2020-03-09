Estás leyendo: El aeropuerto de Gran Canaria estrena una zona recreativa para mascotas

El aeropuerto de Gran Canaria estrena una zona recreativa para mascotas

Tiene el fin de dar respuesta al creciente volumen de pasajeros que viajan con sus animales de compañía.

Zona recreativa para mascotas en el aeropuerto de Gran Canaria | AENA - EP
las palmas de gran canaria

europa press

El aeropuerto de Gran Canaria ha abierto esta semana una zona recreativa para mascotas con el fin de dar respuesta al creciente volumen de pasajeros que viajan con ellas.

Esta zona dispone de un vallado para controlar el acceso y la salida de animales, un cartel explicativo de su uso, una fuente con una cubeta en la parte inferior para el uso de las mascotas, una papelera con dispensador de bolsas, dos áreas de césped artificial que incluyen un sistema de autolimpieza programado con impulsión de agua y un bolardo que sirve de reclamo para los animales.

También tiene un banco para los viajeros dentro del vallado, según informó Aena en una nota de prensa. Esta nueva zona recreativa cuenta con 18 metros cuadrados de superficie y está ubicada en la zona de llegadas 1 del Edificio Terminal.

