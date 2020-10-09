MADRIDActualizado:
Los centros educativos no están preparados para la llegada del frío. En invierno la imposibilidad de abrir las ventanas para mantener ventiladas las aulas, dificulta en gran medida la reducción de contagios por la covid-19. Desde el sindicato CSIF han denunciado que una vez que se ha fijado como evidencia científica el contagio de coronavirus por aerosoles hay que poner una solución inmediata. c
"Las advertencias de que el virus puede transmitirse también por aerosoles hace urgente que se revisen las actuaciones ante la llegada del frío, la necesidad de ventilar y que se actualice su regulación, como recomiendan los expertos", ha destacado en una nota.
Además de lanzar la campaña Por un Aula Segura, CSIF ha reclamado al Ministerio de Educación y a las comunidades autónomas que actualicen los protocolos sobre la covid-19 de acuerdo a las nuevas evidencias científicas: hay que prevenir contagios en las aulas por vía aérea.
CSIF: "Las advertencias de que el virus puede transmitirse también por aerosoles hace urgente que se revisen las actuaciones ante la llegada del frío"
Muchos centros, al estar construidos antes de 1998, "por ley no tendrían que cumplir ninguna normativa en relación con la ventilación, centros que no se han modernizado para cumplir con los estándares europeos por la crisis económica y ahora son los más castigados", ha explicado.
Para ello, reclamamos al Gobierno que los fondos covid de 2.000 millones de euros destinados a Educación, junto a los que se incluyan en el Plan de Recuperación presentado esta semana, cuenten con los recursos suficientes para modernizar los centros, renovar equipos y avanzar en prevención, ha añadido.
