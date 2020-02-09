Estás leyendo: Denuncian una agresión homófoba a dos hombres en Barcelona

El ataque tuvo lugar en el barrio de Gràcia de Barcelona donde cinco jóvenes increparon y golpearon a dos personas al grito de "maricones de mierda".

Una pareja se besa durante una manifestación contra la homofobia | Reuters
No disminuyen las agresiones al colectivo LGBTI. Al contrario. Los ataques siguen aumentando mientras las denuncias escasean. Es lo que denuncia el Observatorio Madrileño contra la homofobia que trató 345 agresiones homófobas en la Comunidad de Madrid en 2018, con 317 víctimas registradas y apenas 101 casos denunciados.

barcelona

efe

El Observatorio contra la Homofobia (OCH) ha denunciado este domingo una nueva agresión homófoba a dos hombres en el barrio de Gràcia de Barcelona, uno de los cuales recibió un puñetazo en el labio y requirió atención médica.

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las seis de la mañana de ayer sábado, cuando un grupo formado por cinco jóvenes comenzó a increpar a dos personas homosexuales al grito de "maricones de mierda" y, posteriormente, propinaron un puñetazo a una de ellas.

El OCH ha puesto en conocimiento del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona esta agresión y registrará esta incidencia. En un comunicado, el OCH denuncia además que "se vuelve a repetir el patrón" de agresión a personas del colectivo LGTBI, así como la "impunidad" ante estos hechos cuando, agrega, se requiere "contundencia" para actuar contra esta lacra.

