Agresión racista en el Metro de Madrid: tres jóvenes insultan y amenazan a una pareja

Los hechos han tenido lugar en la línea 4 del suburbano de la capital. La Policía está investigando el suceso.

público | Agencias

Agresión racista en el suburbano de Madrid. Un vídeo muestra como tres mujeres jóvenes insultan y escupen a una pareja que viajaba en el mismo vagón que ellas. Las imágenes han sido publicadas en la red social Twitter. 

En un vídeo difundido en las redes sociales se ve a las tres chicas insultando a un hombre con frases como "panchito de mierda. Eres un producto de un condón roto, en la selva no tienen condones".

La joven que insulta se levanta de su asiento en actitud amenazante y se quita la mascarilla mientras sus dos amigas están sentadas frente a las víctimas.

Posteriormente una de las pasajeras que graba lo que ocurre recibe la amenaza de otra de las jóvenes, que se levanta y se encara también con uno de los usuarios del suburbano diciéndole: "Os voy a dar una hostia a los móviles que os voy a reventar a la cabeza".

La escena se produce en la Línea 4 de Metro en el trayecto que discurre entre las estaciones de Arturo Soria y Esperanza, en una fecha por confirmar. Ante estas imágenes Metro de Madrid abrió una investigación interna para trasladar toda la información a la Policía Nacional, cuya Brigada Móvil ya se encarga del caso, según informan a Efe fuentes del suburbano y policiales.

