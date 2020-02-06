Estás leyendo: Hallan en Madrid a una menor con autismo desaparecida en Barcelona y detienen a su presunto agresor

Agresión sexual Hallan en Madrid a una menor con autismo desaparecida en Barcelona y detienen a su presunto agresor

La Policía ha arrestado al joven, de 24 años, por un presunto delito de agresión sexual a la niña de 13 años.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. / EP
madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

La Policía Nacional ha hallado en Madrid a una menor de 13 años con un  trastorno de espectro autista que se había trasladado desde Barcelona a la capital con un joven de 24 años, detenido este miércoles por presuntamente agredir sexualmente a la adolescente.

Fuentes de la investigación han explicado que el joven, de 24 años y nacionalidad peruana fue detenido en la tarde de este miércoles en un domicilio del distrito de Moratalaz, donde también estaba laniña.

Ambos habían viajado el día anterior, el martes día 4, desde Barcelona, donde residía la menor, que emprendió viaje a Madrid con el joven desde un gimnasio de la ciudad condal.

La madre de la niña, que había denunciado días antes su desaparición en una comisaría de Mossos d'Esquadra, fue quien avisó a la Policía Nacional. Los agentes encontraron a la menor gracias a un programa de geolocalización que tenía en su móvil. 

Finalmente, la Policía Nacional detuvo en la tarde de este miércoles al joven, que se encuentra en dependencias de la Unidad de Familia y Mujer (UFAM), a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial

