Estás leyendo: Weinstein es extraditado a California donde se enfrenta a once cargos por violación

Público
Público

Agresión sexual Weinstein es extraditado a California donde se enfrenta a once cargos por violación

La condena de 23 años de cárcel al productor de cine fue considerada una victoria simbólica para el movimiento #MeToo.

Harvey Weinstein en su jucio en Nueva York. 3 de febebrero 2020.
Harvey Weinstein en su jucio en Nueva York. 3 de febrero 2020. Foto de archivo. John Lamparski / SOPA Images Via Z / DPA / EuropaPress

madrid

El productor de cine, Harvey Weinstein, fue extraditado este martes desde una prisión de Nueva York a California, donde está acusado de 11 cargos de violación y agresión sexual, informaron las autoridades.

"Esta mañana sobre las 09.25 la custodia de Harvey Weinstein fue traspasada a los funcionarios apropiados para ser transportado al estado de California, como dicta una orden de los tribunales", señala un comunicado del Departamento Correccional de Nueva York.

Harvey Weinstein fue sentenciado a 23 años de cárcel por asaltos sexuales

Weinstein, que fue sentenciado en marzo de 2020 a 23 años de cárcel en Nueva York por asaltos sexuales, se enfrenta ahora a las acusaciones de cinco mujeres por delitos similares ocurridos en Los Ángeles y Beverly Hills entre 2004 y 2013.

Los abogados del exproductor de cine, que estaba considerado una de las figuras más poderosas de Hollywood durante décadas, habían tratado de evitar su extradición durante meses, apoyándose primero en asuntos relacionados con la pandemia del coronavirus y luego en problemas de documentación. Uno de sus abogados, Norman Effman, también arguyó el mes pasado que Weinstein, de 69 años, tenía varios problemas médicos que no podían ser adecuadamente tratados si fuera encarcelado en Los Ángeles, pero el juez lo rechazó.

La condena en Nueva York a 23 años de cárcel fue considerada una victoria simbólica para el movimiento #MeToo, que creció en paralelo al escándalo Weinstein, con más de 80 mujeres acusándolo de comportamientos sexuales inapropiados. En esta ocasión, los 11 cargos de California podrían resultar en una condena de cadena perpetua para Weinstein, que siempre ha mantenido su inocencia.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público