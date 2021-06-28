Estás leyendo: La familia política de Aguirre envió a una sociedad en Luxemburgo parte del dinero de la estación del AVE en Guadalajara

Micaela Valdés Ozores, la tía política de Aguirre, constituyó en 2006 la sociedad Eprec SA en Luxemburgo para canalizar parte del dinero obtenido tras dar un pelotazo de 197 millones con la estación del AVE en Guadalajara.

10/4/2018. Fotografía de archivo de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre durante su comparecencia ante la Comisión de Investigación en el Congreso de los Diputados. / EFE - MARISCAL
El Gobierno de José María Aznar hizo que el AVE de Madrid a Barcelona, en vez de detenerse en Guadalajara capital, lo hiciera en un descampado a 13 kilómetros de distancia y mal comunicado por carretera con el resto del mundo. 

Así fue como se construyó la estación de Yebes en unos terrenos que pertenecían a la sociedad El Arvejal SL de Micaela Valdés Ozores, la tía política de Esperanza Aguirre.

Según ha revelado este lunes el diario infoLibre, Ozores constituyó en 2006 la sociedad Eprec SA en Luxemburgo para canalizar parte del dinero obtenido tras dar un pelotazo de 197 millones con la estación del AVE en Guadalajara.

Tras la recalificación en urbanos de los terrenos rústicos en Yebes, El Arverjal —sociedad de la que Valdés Ozores tiene más del 80% de las acciones y el resto pertenece a sus hijos—ingresó por ellos 200,4 millones de euros entre 2003 y 2006. 

Parte de ese dinero fue a parar directamente a Luxemburgo. En 2005, Ozores decidió invertir 6,75 millones de euros en un fondo creado allí por el Deutsche Bank y a principios de 2006 se constituyó, también en Luxemburgo, la sociedad Eprec SA. Esas inversiones en el Gran Ducado le sirvieron a El Arverjal para reducir los impuestos pagados en España.

En 2013, El Arverjal entró en el capital de Shark Capital SA, una compañía constituida un par de años antes y cuyo principal accionista era una firma controlada desde Belice y ahora pertenece al empresario malagueño Andrés Martín Caba.

Años después, Valdeluz se convirtió en una especie de ciudad fantasma símbolo y la estación del AVE tuvo en 2017 una media de 213 viajeros al día.

