Ainhoa Arteta pierde varios dedos de la mano tras sufrir un infarto

La cantante arrastra varios problemas de salud, como su ingreso en la UCI por la covid. 

02/05/2020 Ainhoa Arteta
Ainhoa Arteta, durante el homenaje a las personas que han luchado contra la covid 19 en Madrid. Pool / Europa Press (Foto de ARCHIVO)

La cantante Ainhoa Arteta ha sufrido un paro cardíaco y, como consecuencia, algunas de sus extremidades necrosaron, por lo que la liricista ha perdido varios dedos de la mano, según ha informado la revista Semana

De acuerdo a las informaciones de la revista, el infarto tuvo lugar a finales del pasado mes de agosto y, actualmente, la soprano continúa recuperándose en Bilbo. 

A esto se suman los problemas de salud que arrastraba de antes. Arteta pasó una infección renal por la que estuvo casi un mes ingresada en el hospital, pues esta derivó en una sepsis. 

Tiempo después, según 20 minutos,  la infección se vio agravada cuando la liricista estuvo 10 días en la UCI recuperándose de la covid durante el mes de julio, cuyas secuelas la obligaron a desplazarse en silla de ruedas durante un tiempo.  

