La plataforma de alquiler de pisos turísticos Airbnb ha influido en el crecimiento desmesurado de los alquileres y en el precio de los inmuebles en Andalucía, Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana, Canarias y Baleares, según un estudio del profesor de la escuela de negocios OBS Business School, Josep Cañabate.
Según este estudio, titulado Turismo de Masas y Airbnb: Las nuevas formas de alojamiento de los turistas, los jóvenes están más dispuestos a utilizar Airbnb como alternativa a los hostales y la gente de más edad lo prefiere como alternativa a los hoteles. El trabajo señala que las cinco comunidades autónomas que más presencia de Airbnb tienen son Andalucía, Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana, las Islas Canarias y las Islas Baleares, y coincide con las comunidades autónomas que más están involucradas en el turismo, siendo Barcelona y Málaga las provincias que más anuncios tienen.
Las principales motivaciones para elegir una estancia en Airbnb y no un alojamiento reglado son, según el estudio, la interacción con la gente local, la ventaja de simular un hogar de verdad, fomentar la economía colaborativa y vivir una experiencia diferente cada vez.
La presencia de Airbnb no afecta la política de precios de los hoteles de gama alta, pero obliga a bajar las tarifas a los hoteles de 3 estrellas
El trabajo también señala que hay diferentes perfiles de usuarios de Airbnb: ahorradores, hogareños, consumidores colaborativos, buscadores pragmáticos de lo novedoso y buscadores interactivos de lo novedoso. El estudio constata que ha sido en el entorno urbano donde AirBnB ha tenido más penetración en comparación con otros tipos de destinos.
El trabajo afirma que la presencia de Airbnb no afecta la política de precios de los hoteles de gama alta, pero obliga a bajar las tarifas a los hoteles de 3 estrellas. También considera que su presencia en las ciudades influye en el "crecimiento desmesurado de los alquileres y de los precios de los inmuebles, lo cual llega a expulsar a muchos habitantes de toda la vida de sus barrios en busca de tarifas más económicas".
