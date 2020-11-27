Estás leyendo: Retirado el desodorante Byly Bio dermo roll-on por "contaminación microbiológica"

Público
Público

Alerta sanitaria Retirado el desodorante Byly Bio dermo roll-on por "contaminación microbiológica"

 Aquellos consumidores que dispongan de una unidad podrán acudir al comercio donde lo compraron para su devolución.

Desodorante Byly Bio retirado por contaminación
Desodorante Byly Bio retirado por contaminación. Byly Bio Web

madrid

AGENCIAS

El desodorante Byly Bio dermo roll-on ha sido retirado del mercado por "contaminación microbiológica", según ha informado la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps). Ha sido la propia empresa la que ha dado el aviso al detectar un resultado "fuera de especificaciones a nivel microbiológico" en algunos lotes del producto. 

El microorganismo detectado es el Pseudomona aeruginosa. A todos los consumidores que dispongan de alguna unidad se les ha instado a que se dirijan al establecimiento donde lo compraron para proceder a su devolución.

"No es de esperar que estos lotes provoquen ninguna repercusión en personas sanas pero por prudencia ya han sido retirados del mercado", comenta Byly en su página web. Las autoridades sanitarias ya han sido informadas para difundir las medidas adoptadas y llevar acabo las actuaciones correspondientes. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público