Estás leyendo: Alfredo Urdaci lleva a juicio a TVE: pide su reincorporación y 300.000 euros de indemnización

Público
Público

Pide 300.000 euros de indemnización por los salarios que ha dejado de percibir. Alfredo Urdaci lleva a juicio a TVE: pide su reincorporación y 300.000 euros de indemnización

TVE ha rechazado las sucesivas solicitudes de Urdaci para reincorporarse al ente público tras finalizar su excedencia.

Alfredo Urdaci dejará de presentar los informativos de 13tv.
Alfredo Urdaci, en una imagen de archivo.

madrid

El periodista Alfredo Urdaci lleva a juicio a TVE para pedir su reincorporación al ente público y 300.000 euros de indemnización, según informa verTele este lunes.

El que fuera el exdirector de Informativos de TVE entre el año 2000 y el 2004, se acogió a una excedencia tras ser cesado del cargo. Cuando la excedencia -de diez años de duración- finalizó, Urdaci solicitó volver al puesto.

Sin embargo, la cadena ha rechazado las sucesivas solicitudes de Urdaci para reincorporarse al cargo. Pide 300.000 euros de indemnización por los salarios que ha dejado de percibir.

El Juzgado de lo Social 13 de Madrid decidirá si finalmente si el ente público debe readmitir a Urdaci o no. La vista se celebrará a finales de julio, según detalla verTele.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público