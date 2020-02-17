Estás leyendo: Hallan el cadáver de una mujer con signos de violencia en un contenedor en Moraira

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Alicante Hallan el cadáver de una mujer con signos de violencia en un contenedor en Moraira

El cuerpo, que se corresponde al de una mujer de unos 40 años, ha sido localizado por los servicios de limpieza de Teulada-Moraira sobre las 08.00 horas de este lunes dentro de un contenedor soterrado.

17/02/2020.- Zona de contenedores soterrados de la calle Móstoles de Moraira dónde ha sido encontrado el cadáver de una mujer de entre 35 y 45 años de edad con aparentes signos de violencia. EFE/MORELL
Zona de contenedores soterrados de la calle Móstoles de Moraira. EFE/Morell

ALICANTE

EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil investiga las causas de la muerte de una mujer de unos 40 años, cuyo cadáver con signos de violencia ha sido localizado dentro de un contenedor soterrado en la calle Móstoles entre los centros urbanos de Teulada y Moraira (Alicante).

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación, el caso ha quedado bajo secreto de sumario. El cuerpo ha sido localizado por los servicios de limpieza de Teulada-Moraira sobre las 08.00 horas de este lunes dentro de un contenedor soterrado.

El cadáver se corresponde al de una mujer de unos 40 años, que presenta aparentes signos de muerte violenta, han sostenido las fuentes consultadas. La Guardia Civil ha asumido la investigación de los hechos.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú