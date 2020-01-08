El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha activado el escenario 1 del protocolo de actuación para episodios de contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno, al superarse los niveles de preaviso y siendo la previsión meteorológica desfavorable.
Con la activación del protocolo, la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora, a partir de las 6.00 horas de este jueves, 9 de enero.
El Consistorio ha esperado hasta casi las 22.00 horas para dar a conocer la medida a través de las redes sociales. En un tuit, publicado a las 21.57 horas, el Ayuntamiento advertía de que se activaba el protocolo "por altos niveles de NO2 y por meteorológica desfavorable".
Este jueves se activa el #ProtocoloContaminación por altos niveles de NO2 y previsión meteorológica desfavorable.— Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) January 8, 2020
Escenario 1: velocidad máxima 70 km/h en M30 y accesos. Se recomienda el uso del transporte público 🚍🚇🚆🚲 pic.twitter.com/eoNJkaYeIM
La activación de este protocolo estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación y que dará paso a la activación de las sucesivas medidas de restricción de circulación comprendidas en el mismo, en el caso de que las superaciones se mantengan o se incrementen, y si las condiciones meteorológicas siguen siendo desfavorables.
La ciudadanía estará informada de las restricciones al tráfico a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid, sitio web y redes sociales.",
