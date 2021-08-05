Estás leyendo: Los alojamientos alternativos representan el 30% de las reservas este verano

Los alojamientos alternativos representan el 30% de las reservas este verano

Dentro de los alojamientos alternativos se incluyen los apartamentos, apartahoteles, casas rurales, riads, ryokans, campings y barcos.

Un camping.
Un camping. Pixabay

Los alojamientos alternativos representan el 30% de las reservas este verano, y durante el mes de junio, las reservas se dispararon un 210% en comparación con el mismo mes del año anterior, según Rumbo.es, la agencia de viajes online.

Además, el turismo nacional ha crecido más en este tipo de alojamientos que el extranjero, pasando del 82% en 2020 al 85% este año, mientras que las parejas y las familias acaparan más del 50% de las solicitudes, aunque también se percibe una creciente demanda por parte de las personas que viajan solas.

Los apartamentos y apartahoteles son la alternativa que más se afianza como opción vacacional, ya que aglutinan casi el 70% de las ventas en este segmento, según Rumbo.es.

Por otro lado, la agencia de viajes ha destacado que "la creciente demanda de experiencias cada vez más inmersivas ha provocado el surgimiento de alternativas muy originales y bastante curiosas que han conquistado a miles de personas".

Los riads, casas o palacios tradicionales icónicos en Marruecos, se han colado en las preferencias de los españoles, sumando ya en torno al 3% de las reservas. El ryokan es un tipo de alojamiento tradicional japonés que es de gran interés para turistas que van a Japón, concretamente en ciudades como Koyasan, Kyoto y Takayama. 

