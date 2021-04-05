Amazon despidió el año pasado de forma ilegal a dos de sus empleadas por criticar en público a la compañía, una represalia que no está permitida por la ley estadounidense, según la Junta Nacional de Relaciones Laborales de EE.UU., una agencia federal independiente.

El diario The New York Times, que contactó con una de las dos extrabajadoras afectadas, señaló este lunes que la junta, encargada de proteger los derechos de los trabajadores del sector privado, les ha notificado a ella y a su compañera que presentará cargos contra Amazon, si no les ofrece una compensación.

"Es una victoria moral y demuestra que estamos del lado correcto de la historia y del lado correcto de la ley", dijo al periódico Emily Cunningham, que fue despedida a mediados de abril del año pasado junto a su compañera Maren Costa.

Estas dos diseñadoras de experiencia de usuario publicaron en Twitter en varias ocasiones sus discrepancias con el funcionamiento de la compañía de Seattle (estado de Washington, EEUU), tanto en materia de políticas medioambientales como de protección y seguridad laboral.

En particular, Cunningham y Costa criticaron la respuesta que Amazon estaba adoptando ante la pandemia de covid-19 –en aquel momento se vivía el auge de la primera ola en EEUU– y sostuvieron que no estaba haciendo lo suficiente para garantizar la seguridad y salud de sus empleados, especialmente de repartidores y trabajadores de almacenes.

La firma que dirige Jeff Bezos justificó los despidos porque las trabajadoras habían "violado la normativa interna" corporativa, que impedía a los empleados hablar públicamente sobre cuestiones internas sin autorización de sus superiores.

Esta resolución llega justo cuando la junta lleva a cabo el escrutinio de los votos de una elección entre los empleados de un almacén de Amazon en Alabama para decidir si se organizan en un sindicato, que sería el primero de trabajadores de la compañía en EEUU.