Amazon no acudirá al Mobile World Congress por el coronavirus

Se suma a Nvidia, Ericsson y LG que tampoco acudirán a la cita con las telecomunicaciones que se celebrará del 24 al 27 de febrero en Barcelona.

Amazon
Un centro de logística en Alemania de la multinacional Amazon.- EFE

Washington

Actualizado:

EFE

El gigante tecnológico Amazon anunció este domingo que se suma a Nvidia, Ericsson y LG y no acudirá al Mobile World Congress (MWC) que se celebrará del 24 al 27 de febrero en Barcelona debido a la alerta sanitaria mundial por el coronavirus.

"Debido al brote y las continuas preocupaciones en torno al nuevo coronavirus, Amazon se retirará de exhibir y participar en el Mobile World Congress 2020, programado del 24 al 27 de febrero en Barcelona", dijo a Efe una portavoz de Amazon.

