Ana Pardo de Vera, entre las periodistas más influyentes de 2018

En total, son 29 las periodistas que forman parte de esta lista pero el sector sigue estando muy mascunilizado ya que solo una mujer está al frente del ente público y otra dirige un medio nacional.

Ana Pardo de Vera, directora de Público

La periodista y directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera se encuentra entre las periodistas más influyentes de este año, según la lista que publica de forma anual YoDona. En 2018 el Poder Femenino lo forman 500 mujeres que representan al mundo cultural, el poder político y económico del país así como deportistas y emprendedoras.

En el sector periodístico, Pardo de Vera comparte espacio con profesionales de la comunicación como las periodistas Ana Pastor, Carme Chaparro; la directora del diario 20Minutos Encarna Samitier, la directora de El País Soledad Gallego-Díaz o la administradora única de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo.

En total, son 29 las periodistas que forman parte de esta lista pero el sector sigue estando muy mascunilizado ya que  solo una mujer está al frente del ente público y solo una mujer dirige un medio de tirada nacional. 

