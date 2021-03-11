Ocho activistas de Greenpeace se han encadenado a primera hora de este jueves en la carretera de acceso a la central nuclear de Cofrentes, en Valencia, con el lema "Cierre Nuclear: No más Fukushimas" para reclamar el cierre definitivo de las instalaciones y la no renovación de su licencia.

Con un bidón, cadenas y una pancarta, la organización ecologista demanda que no se renueve la licencia de la central, prevista para el próximo 20 de marzo, y denuncia, una década después del accidente de Fukushima, que las nucleares europeas aún no cumplen todas las recomendaciones de seguridad derivadas de aquel suceso. Greenpeace ya llevó a cabo hace diez años una acción de protesta en la nuclear de Cofrentes para pedir que no le renovaran la licencia.

La responsable de la campaña de Energía de Greenpeace, Raquel Montón, ha manifestado que en esta década "no hemos aprendido las lecciones derivadas de Fukushima" y todas las nucleares están renovando sus licencias. Iberdrola, propietaria de Cofrentes, "quiere ser el referente de las energías renovables, pero pide una reducción de impuestos para sus nucleares", ha criticado.

Greenpeace recuerda en un comunicado que, según el informe de la Comisión de investigación del parlamento japonés sobre Fukushima, el accidente nuclear tuvo causas humanas y podía haberse evitado, y asegura que Cofrentes "tampoco aprende de su pasado" pues en sus 37 años de vida operativa, ha sufrido "una larga serie de fallos y problemas de seguridad sin resolver".

Desde Iberdrola han declinado pronunciarse sobre la acción desarrollada por activistas de Greenpeace en la carretera de acceso a la central, hasta donde se han desplazado agentes de la Guardia Civil.