Ante estos hallazgos, el buque oceanográfico, que terminaba este martes las labores de rastreo, continuará al menos hasta el próximo día 14 de junio en función de cómo evolucione la búsqueda.

En la imagen, el buque "Ángeles Alvariño" fotografiado este lunes frente a la bahía del puerto de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, donde continúa la búsqueda de las niñas Anna y Olivia. EFE

Los objetos encontrados este lunes por el buque oceanográfico Ángeles Alvariño, que rastrea la costa de Tenerife en busca de las niñas Anna y Olivia, pertenecen al padre de las menores, Tomás G., desaparecido con ellas el pasado 27 de abril, han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Las fuentes han indicado que lo hallado, a unos 1.000 metros de profundidad, ha sido una botella de oxígeno y una funda nórdica, objetos que pertenecen al padre de las desaparecidas y que serán trasladados al Servicio de Criminalística de la Guardia Civil en Madrid para analizarlos.

Ante estos hallazgos, el buque oceanográfico, que terminaba este martes las labores de rastreo, continuará al menos hasta el próximo día 14 en función de cómo evoluciona la búsqueda.

Este buque, que dispone de un sonar y un robot submarino, trabaja ininterrumpidamente durante el día y la noche y, desde que se incorporó a la búsqueda de las niñas y su padre, ha realizado un rastreo en una superficie de unas diez millas cuadradas (34 Km2).

La zona elegida para realizar el rastreo en el mar fue consensuada por la tripulación del Ángeles Alvariño y por la Guardia Civil a partir del geoposicionamiento del móvil de Tomás Antonio G.C. la noche del 27 de abril, cuando se hizo a la mar en dos ocasiones.

En ambas, zarpó solo, sin la compañía de sus hijas, y fue visto embarcando varias maletas y bolsas que había traído en su coche.

